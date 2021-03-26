Ubex Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.67 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Ubex has a market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 124% higher against the US dollar. One Ubex token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.61 or 0.00471914 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001255 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

