Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sets New 52-Week High at $371.17

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $371.17 and last traded at $371.17, with a volume of 2366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UI shares. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

