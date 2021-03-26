UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.87

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.87 and last traded at $72.37, with a volume of 12679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,399,897.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 37.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

