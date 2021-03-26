UGAS Hits One Day Trading Volume of $679,660.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UGAS has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $679,660.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00022565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00048883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.11 or 0.00632772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023457 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.