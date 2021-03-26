Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn Sells 84,747 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.97. 93,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.29 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.08.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

