Ultiledger (ULT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $113,820.00

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $34.05 million and approximately $113,820.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00022463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.39 or 0.00634130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023417 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

Ultiledger (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars.

