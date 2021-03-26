Ultra (UOS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.44 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001147 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $177.12 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,627.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $506.56 or 0.00927289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.74 or 0.00371133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00060538 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00013028 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,126 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

