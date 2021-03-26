Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Update

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 36,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,526,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Ultrack Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Ultrack Systems has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.26.
Ultrack Systems Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrack Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrack Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.