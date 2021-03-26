Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Update

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 36,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,526,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ultrack Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Ultrack Systems has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.26.

Ultrack Systems Company Profile

Ultrack Systems, Inc operates in the fleet tracking industry. Its products include battery-powered asset tracking devices, solar powered asset tracking devices, hard wired GPS trackers, GPS padlocks, plug and play trackers, and GPS dash camera tracker, as well as yard camera HD 720P solar and battery power IP yard cameras.

