Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Uni-Select stock opened at C$9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$389.96 million and a P/E ratio of -12.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.56. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

