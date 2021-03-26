Unification Market Capitalization Reaches $1.75 Million (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Unification has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $22,018.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Unification has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00022568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00049405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $352.77 or 0.00641249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023550 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

