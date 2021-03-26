Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,550 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 4,550 ($59.45) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,034.98 ($52.72) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,933.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,399.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

In related news, insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

