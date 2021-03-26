Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Trading Up 0.8%

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 1,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 14,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Unique Fabricating from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.