Uniswap Reaches Market Cap of $14.97 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $14.97 billion and approximately $635.21 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $28.67 or 0.00052261 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,963,480 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

