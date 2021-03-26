United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Up to $130.41

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $130.41, but opened at $137.61. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $136.32, with a volume of 23 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.09 million, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.68.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.71, for a total transaction of $139,118.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,875.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 200 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,117 shares of company stock worth $889,845 over the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 149.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $876,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 472.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

