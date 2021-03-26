uPlexa Reaches Market Capitalization of $732,905.01 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. uPlexa has a total market cap of $732,905.01 and approximately $2,244.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 944,075.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000143 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

