Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,147,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,722 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.94% of Upwork worth $39,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at $116,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $43.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.88 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,434,998.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,939.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,253 shares of company stock worth $13,230,227 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

