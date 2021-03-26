Uquid Coin (UQC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.35 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $137.23 million and $1.35 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $13.72 or 0.00025901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00023397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.53 or 0.00648399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00064409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00023843 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

