Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $141.79 million and $16.82 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $14.18 or 0.00025703 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00022416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00048969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.03 or 0.00636325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00064890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023340 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

