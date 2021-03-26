Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 11,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 85,969 shares.The stock last traded at $16.22 and had previously closed at $16.23.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts expect that Urovant Sciences Ltd. will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 378,135 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 37,083 shares during the period. 18.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:UROV)

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

