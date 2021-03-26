Urus Market Capitalization Tops $6.67 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Urus has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Urus has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can now be bought for about $14.19 or 0.00025822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00059773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00227557 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.09 or 0.00824347 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00051255 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00076191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00026359 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

