USDK (USDK) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.77 million and $184.45 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDK has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001840 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00060502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.16 or 0.00214281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.92 or 0.00811890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00051272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00076180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00026642 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

