USDX Trading Up 0.3% This Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005475 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00014179 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000149 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

