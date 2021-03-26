UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.40

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.45. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 33,318 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $51.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.