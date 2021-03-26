v.systems (VSYS) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. v.systems has a market capitalization of $61.29 million and $2.33 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

v.systems Profile

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,161,253,638 coins and its circulating supply is 2,237,645,174 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

