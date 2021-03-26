Vai (VAI) Price Tops $0.91

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. Vai has a market cap of $135.67 million and $7.43 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001678 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00060580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.84 or 0.00205909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.83 or 0.00809748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00051938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00076663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026781 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 148,828,771 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

