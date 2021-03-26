Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.00.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. William Blair downgraded Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Vail Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $280.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 245.61 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $129.52 and a 1 year high of $333.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

