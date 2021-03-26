Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Holdings Reduced by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,637 shares during the period. Vale makes up about 7.2% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 76,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 337,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VALE. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC raised their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $16.48. 986,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,677,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

