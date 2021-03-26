Valor Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.42 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. Valor Token has a total market cap of $12.42 million and $1.27 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Valor Token has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00022463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.39 or 0.00634130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023417 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.