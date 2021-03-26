Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Trading Up 0.9%

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 223.40 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 223.40 ($2.92). Approximately 13,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 65,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221.50 ($2.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.15%.

In other Value and Indexed Property Income Trust news, insider Matthew A. Oakeshott bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($57,486.28).

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

