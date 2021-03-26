Value Capital Partners (Pty) L Acquires 35,425 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $193,774.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ UEPS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.64. 273,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,819. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $319.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

