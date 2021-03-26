Vancity Investment Management Ltd Takes $20.85 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $20,851,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.2% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,046.26 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,889.15 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,161.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,173.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

