Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,162,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,417,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.63. The stock had a trading volume of 120,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,528. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $145.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

