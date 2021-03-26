Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $88,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,794,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,136,000 after buying an additional 157,483 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,086,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,467.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,151,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.23. 356,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,026,372. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $50.14.

