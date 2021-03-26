Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,970 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.7% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $53,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $51.03. 916,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,613,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

