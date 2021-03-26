Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.60 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15.

