Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $163.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,846. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $173.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.47 and its 200 day moving average is $138.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

