Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $94,885,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 846.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 656.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $173.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $89.36 and a one year high of $181.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.26.

