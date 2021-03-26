Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Boosted by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 6.7% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $130.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,773. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $132.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

