Vanilla Network (VNLA) Achieves Market Cap of $8.48 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Vanilla Network token can now be bought for about $11.83 or 0.00021700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $526,458.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 317.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00060485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00208730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.05 or 0.00823965 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00051708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00076574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00026730 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 861,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 716,933 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

