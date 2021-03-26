Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Veeco Instruments worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 3,160.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 927,148 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,459,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 212,659 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 121,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 120,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

