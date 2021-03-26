Veles (VLS) Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Veles has a market cap of $110,295.43 and approximately $19.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veles has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,886.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,665.60 or 0.03090920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.22 or 0.00336305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.28 or 0.00924687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.54 or 0.00412969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.16 or 0.00371445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.02 or 0.00241284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00021597 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,344 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,659 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.