Venus (XVS) Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can currently be purchased for $40.54 or 0.00073694 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $369.53 million and approximately $38.77 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,080.39 or 1.00122129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001414 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,114,819 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

Buying and Selling Venus

