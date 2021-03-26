VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,223,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 71,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.18% of VEON worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEON. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in VEON by 8.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in VEON by 21.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,005,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,176 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in VEON by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,320,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 1,072,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 1,082.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 434,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

VEON stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. VEON Ltd. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $1.90.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. Research analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

