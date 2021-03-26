Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Sells $216,347.18 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 21,169 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $216,347.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,908.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of VRA stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 198,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $344.16 million, a PE ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $12.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRA. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen downgraded Vera Bradley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

