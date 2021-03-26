Verge 24-Hour Volume Reaches $26.52 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $497.83 million and $26.52 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.95 or 0.00332552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000533 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,440,089,249 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

