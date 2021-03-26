Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Shares Up 6%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.95. 36,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 56,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Versus Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems Inc operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.