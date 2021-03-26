Vertical Research Initiates Coverage on Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Analysts at Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KSU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

KSU stock opened at $252.70 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $115.90 and a 1 year high of $260.29. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.97 and a 200 day moving average of $198.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

