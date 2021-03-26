Vertical Research Initiates Coverage on Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Analysts at Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KSU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.
KSU stock opened at $252.70 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $115.90 and a 1 year high of $260.29. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.97 and a 200 day moving average of $198.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
