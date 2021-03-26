ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 268.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,526,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112,010 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.25% of ViacomCBS worth $56,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Moffett Nathanson cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Macquarie cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $18.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,570,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,321,951. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

