Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $607.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report sales of $607.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $592.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $631.10 million. Viasat posted sales of $591.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $49.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,484.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Viasat has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,451,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,455,000 after acquiring an additional 608,641 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Viasat by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viasat by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Viasat in the third quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

