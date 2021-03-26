VideoCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $123.55 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $123.55 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 75.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,108,135 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

